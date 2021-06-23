Evanston’s Jagger Mitchell Inks for College Baseball

More baseball is in the future of Evanston Outlaw Jagger Mitchell, who recently signed with Arizona Christian University.

Mitchell was a second-team all-star selection at the ‘AA’ level of American Legion baseball in 2020. He hit .346 last year with 16 extra-base hits that included two home runs. Mitchell added 46 RBIs. In the 2021 season, he’s hitting .537 with a team-best five home runs and 30 RBIs.

The Evanston High School graduate plays primarily at shortstop, plus pitcher and catcher for the Outlaws Legion baseball team.

Mitchell told the Uinta County Herald that ACU recruited him as a utility player.

“The coaches have talked about starting me out in the middle infield or catcher. But they said they’re not going to limit me to one position -- wherever I can play is where I’m going to play.”

Outlaws manager (and Jagger’s dad) Jason Mitchell said he wouldn’t be surprised to see Jagger bounce around until he finds the right fit.

Jagger went on to say, “Coach McDonald is a very good guy. He’s a genuine guy -- he’s not gonna blow smoke, he’s gonna tell you how it is. He’s worried about making you a good ballplayer, but also a good person, which I really respect.”

Arizona Christian University is a powerhouse at the NAIA level. The Firestorm, based in Glendale, AZ, plays in the Golden State Athletic Conference. ACU posted a 32-23 record in 2021, and Firestorm head coach Joe McDonald said he expects Mitchell to be a good fit for the program.

He told the Uinta County Herald, “We’re excited to have Jagger Mitchell with the Firestorm this fall. He’s a quality young man who is strong in his faith. His abilities on the field and character off the field was a perfect fit for us. We were able to have him visit campus and work out with one of our coaches, and feel like he can impact our program.”

Mitchell was also an all-state linebacker for EHS. He just played in the 2021 and 48th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl all-star football game. Mitchell helped the South Team defeat the North Team, 34-32.

The Evanston Outlaws have an 18-14 overall record as of June 23, in the 2021 season. They’re off to a tournament in Missoula, MT this weekend.

WyoPreps thanks Don Cogger with the Uinta County Herald for his help with this story.