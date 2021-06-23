NWS Cheyenne: Below-Normal Temperatures Friday & Saturday

Hot and dry conditions will lead to critical fire danger over the South Laramie Range and foothills this afternoon, but a nice cooldown is expected late week.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says below-normal temperatures are likely Friday and Saturday before a slow warmup occurs Sunday and ramps up more into next week.

Looking warm today and tomorrow but a nice cool down expected Friday and partially into the weekend with more clouds and scattered rain showers about. Below normal temperatures likely Friday and Saturday before a slow warm up occurs Sunday and ramps up more into next week. Enjoy the cooler weather as it arrives late week!

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the South and Central Laramie Range until 7 p.m. this evening.

"Fires will rapidly spread under these conditions and local showers may produce erratic wind gusts that could further impact fire growth and spread," the NWS said. "Please avoid any outdoor burning today."

