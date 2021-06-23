NWS Cheyenne: Below-Normal Temperatures Friday & Saturday

Hot and dry conditions will lead to critical fire danger over the South Laramie Range and foothills this afternoon, but a nice cooldown is expected late week.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says below-normal temperatures are likely Friday and Saturday before a slow warmup occurs Sunday and ramps up more into next week.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the South and Central Laramie Range until 7 p.m. this evening.

"Fires will rapidly spread under these conditions and local showers may produce erratic wind gusts that could further impact fire growth and spread," the NWS said. "Please avoid any outdoor burning today."

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 936 AM MDT Wed Jun 23 2021 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 309... WYZ309-240100- /O.UPG.KCYS.FW.A.0008.210623T1700Z-210624T0200Z/ /O.NEW.KCYS.FW.W.0011.210623T1700Z-210624T0100Z/ South Laramie Range/Medicine Bow NF- 936 AM MDT Wed Jun 23 2021 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 309... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...West 15 to 20 MPH sustained with gusts up to 30 MPH. Gusts of 40 to 60 MPH will be possible in the vicinity of high- based showers this afternoon. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent in the afternoon. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 955 AM MDT Wed Jun 23 2021 WYZ106-116-117-241600- Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- 955 AM MDT Wed Jun 23 2021 This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of southeast Wyoming. .DAY ONE...TODAY AND TONIGHT Hot and dry conditions will lead to critical fire danger over the South Laramie Range and foothills this afternoon. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. Scattered high-based showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will develop over the higher terrain early this afternoon, and move east through the remainder of the day. Strong winds in excess of 50 MPH will be the primary hazard from this activity. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...THURSDAY THROUGH TUESDAY Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected for much of the area from Thursday afternoon through Friday. The overall threat for severe weather is low. However, some of this activity could produce small hail and gusty winds, as well as locally heavy rainfall. .Spotter information statement... Spotters are encouraged to report significant weather to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.