Abbie Erramouspe Will Play Tennis for the Fighting Bees

Abbie Erramouspe from Rock Springs had decided to continue her tennis career and signed with St. Ambrose University in Davenport, IA earlier this year.

Erramouspe is a two-time letter winner in tennis for the Tigers. She also played basketball and softball at Rock Springs High School.

In her senior season, the fall of 2020, Erramouspe finished with a 6-9 overall record. That included a 5-7 mark at No. 2 singles. She went 1-2 at the state championships. Erramouspe also played at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles for the Tigers. Rock Springs finished the 2020 season with a 3-10 overall dual record and a 2-6 mark in conference matches.

Erramouspe plans to major in occupational therapy and after graduation wants to work as a pediatric OC.

St. Ambrose University competes at the NAIA level of collegiate athletics. The school is part of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC).

Thank you to Rock Springs coach Darin Anderson for help with information in this story.