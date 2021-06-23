The Moon the Focus of July Shows at UW Planetarium

The moon will be in the spotlight this July at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium.

A film and a special live talk for audiences will be featured each week.

To get tickets or receive more information about programs, email planetarium@uwyo.edu or call (307) 766-6506.

Tickets are $5 for the public and $3 for students, senior citizens, veterans, first responders, and those under 18. Seating is free for children under 5.

Capacity restrictions, masking, and reservations are no longer required during any of the following events.

The July schedule is as follows.

There will be no public shows from July 1-5.

“Wyoming Skies,” Tuesdays, July 6 and 20, 7 pm.

“NASA’s Great Observatories,” Friday, July 9, 7 pm.

Full-dome movie: “Cosmic Origins Spectrograph,” Saturday, July 10, 2 pm.

“Apollo to Orion,” Friday, July 16, 7 pm.

Full-dome movie: “Back to the Moon for Good,” Saturday, July 17, 2 pm.

“Black Holes,” Friday, July 23, 7 pm.

Full-dome movie: “Max Goes to the Moon,” Saturday, July 24, 2 pm.

“Mars,” Friday, July 30, 7 pm.

Full-dome movie: “Two Small Pieces of Glass,” Saturday, July 31, 2 pm.

All programs are about an hour in length. More information on the events can be found here.