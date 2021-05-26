Sam Raimi Is Producing a New ‘Evil Dead’ Movie

The Evil Dead rise again.

For the fifth time, an Evil Dead movie is in the works. This one is titled Evil Dead Rise and will premiere on HBO Max in the future. Series’ creator Sam Raimi will produce the film, along with his longtime partner Robert Tapert and the franchise’s original star, Bruce Campbell. Lee Cronin is directing the film, which will supposedly reset the saga from a remote cabin in the woods to an urban locale.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Evil Dead Rise follows “two estranged sisters’ reunion is cut short when flesh-possessing demons thrust them into a battle for survival.” The sisters will be played by Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan.

Here was Raimi’s comment on the news:

I’m thrilled to bring Evil Dead back to its original home at New Line 40 years after the release of the first film. The company’s history as pioneers of horror speaks for itself. I’m equally excited to be working with Lee Cronin, whose gifts as a storyteller make him the ideal filmmaker to continue the enduring legacy of the franchise.

The last film in the Evil Dead series was a 2013 reboot directed by Fede Alvarez. Its central figure was a young woman instead of a man, but otherwise it kept the basic conceit — a group of friends go to a remote cabin where they read from a demonic book and awaken evil spirits. In the interim, there was also Ash vs. Evil Dead, which continued the story of the original Evil Dead movies (and Bruce Campbell’s hero, Ash) for three seasons on Starz. (Raimi developed the series and also directed the pilot.) Raimi is also currently busy directing Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel.

Evil Dead Rises begins production in New Zealand next month.

