On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the Fort Laramie National Historic Site completed a property transfer of a 2008 Ford Type 6 wildland fire engine to the Fort Laramie Rural Fire Protection District. This property transfer is part of the Department of the Interior’s (DOI) Rural Fire Assistance Program (RFA).

Fort Laramie National Historic Site has been proactive over the years in supporting the community of Fort Laramie through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in 2017. This agreement set the stage for sharing equipment between the park and the Fort Laramie Rural Fire Protection District as well as the Town of Fort Laramie Volunteer Fire Department.

“In the spirit of being neighbors and our continued support of our local communities, I am pleased we were able to work together to transfer this fire truck to the community of Fort Laramie and Goshen County” said Superintendent Mark Davison. “We will all continue to benefit from the MOU and our interest in working together as a community.”

The Town of Fort Laramie Volunteer Fire Department continues to support the NPS through structural fire protection, wildland fire, and emergency response to the site’s eleven original historic structures (including the oldest standing structure in the State of Wyoming) and seven support buildings and our park visitors from the United States and throughout the world. This is critical to the National Park Service’s mission in protecting and preserving this world-recognized historic site located in Goshen County.

For more information, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/fola.