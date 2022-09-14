You’re Invited: University of Wyoming Ag Appreciation BBQ

The 39th annual Ag Appreciation Barbecue is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, prior to the 5:30 p.m. kickoff of the University of Wyoming vs. San Jose State football game.

Serving will take place 2:30-5 p.m. in UW’s Indoor Practice Facility in Laramie.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, cash only. Prices are $15 for adults, $10 for ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.

Proceeds benefit registered student organizations and clubs in the University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, Life Sciences, and Natural Resources. Organizations include the Food Science Club, Pre-Veterinary Club, Wyoming Collegiate Cattle Association, Block and Bridle, and the Collegiate Wool Growers Association.

Ticket sales also fund the Ag Day Barbecue Scholarship, awarded to a UW student who helps staff the event.

Come fuel up on energy before the game! You would need it to cheer on our team.

