Still No Suspects in Arson That Damaged Cheyenne Surplus Store

Laramie County deputies are still seeking to identify whoever is responsible for last month's fire at The Supply Sergeant.

Firefighters from Laramie County Fire Districts #1 and #2 were dispatched to the military surplus store at 3415 Ridge Road at 5:06 a.m. on Sept. 7.

When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the front of the store. They were able to get the blaze under control within minutes and limit the amount of damage to the building.

The sheriff's office was called to investigate, and on Sept. 13 released security camera footage from inside the store showing what appeared to be someone breaking the front window with a rock, tossing a jug of flammable liquid inside, and then igniting it.

The agency also released a still picture of the suspected arsonist taken from an area security camera in hopes that someone might recognize them.

But Deputy Jason Gillott says they still "don't have any suspects" in the case.

"We're still seeking information from the public if anybody's seen anything," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Robert Mosbacher at (307) 633-4877.

