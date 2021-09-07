UPDATE: Deputies Investigating Fire at Surplus Store in Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is working to determine what sparked a fire at a surplus store in northeast Cheyenne early Tuesday morning.

According to a Laramie County Fire District #2 Facebook post, firefighters were called to The Supply Sergeant at 3415 Ridge Road shortly after 5 a.m.

"When units arrived on scene, both smoke and fire were visible from the front of the building," LCFD#2 said. "Units had the fire under control within minutes and overhaul was completed around 0630."

Get our free mobile app

LCFD#2 says damage was limited, but they didn't give an estimate.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Sgt. Robert Mosbacher at (307) 633-4877 and leave a message.

ORIGINAL STORY: