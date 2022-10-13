Free Halloween Goodie Bags For Laramie’s Little Ghosts

Premier Bone and Joint Centers will be handing out free boo-tastic goodie bags for your little skeletons. Not sure what the goodie bags will consist of exactly but, I hope it's not just milk because... you know... calcium? Promoting good bones? But, I personally love milk, so I would love it anyway, just not sure if the young ones would have the same thoughts. But if they do give out candies, they're gonna be giving the dentists some businesses.

Either way, it's a FREE event that will make both the kids and parents happy. So, YAY.

It's a drive-by event, and you are encouraged to come in your costume. I'm sure the kids have been wearing their costumes since October first started, haven't they? So here's more reason to wear them out!

Happening on Thursday, October 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Premier Bone and Joint Centers (1909 Vista Dr.).

If you have any questions or inquiries regarding the event, email them at info@premierboneandjoint.com

About Premier Bone & Joint Centers

Premier Bone & Joint Centers provides exceptional orthopedic, sports medicine, and physical therapy care to residents in WY and surrounding states.

