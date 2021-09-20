Freeze Watch For SE Wyoming West Of I-25 For Monday Night

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for much of southeast Wyoming west of I-25 for this evening [Sept. 20].

The warning does not include Cheyenne, where the mercury is expected to bottom out at around 35 degrees. But it does include Laramie, where the mercury is expected to plunge to 29 degrees.

The agency posted this statement this morning:

''A Freeze Watch is in effect for most lower elevation areas west of I-25 for Monday night as cold air settles into the area. Overnight lows Monday into Tuesday morning look to range from the upper 20s to 30s. Folks with temperature sensitive plants, outdoor gardens, or temperature sensitive equipment need to take actions to protect your plants and equipment. Stay warm!''

- Just The Facts: Size Doesn't Matter For Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium