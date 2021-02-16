WDH Warns of Fraudulent Calls Surrounding COVID-29 Vaccine

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) recently put out a release warning residents to be conscious of suspicious and fraudulent activity surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

The WHD Director, Michael Ceballos, stated in the release that there have been reports of fraudulent calls to residents in which the caller states that they are from a local health department asking to set up an appointment for the vaccine. It is at this point that the scammer requests payment or personal information.

Ceballos further stated that the COVID-19 vaccinations are free and that you will not be asked for payment.

Ceballos noted some people may be asked to show Medicare or insurance cards at their vaccine appointments only so professionals giving shots can get reimbursed.

Official vaccine distribution details and pre-registration options for each county in Wyoming can be found here.

Those unable to visit the website for county-specific information can call the WDH toll-free vaccine phone line at 800-438-5795.