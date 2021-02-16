Julian Vigil of Cheyenne East Signs with CSU-Pueblo for Football

Cheyenne East football player Julian Vigil has elected to join the CSU-Pueblo program in the fall of 2021. He was the 4A Defensive Player of the Year with 95 tackles from the defensive end spot, 32 of those were solo. Vigil recorded 15 tackles for loss and a whopping 9 sacks. He also had a fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown in his senior season, which was capped by a state championship in the 4A ranks. His 198 defensive points led the T-Birds in 2020.

In his junior season, Vigil was in on 51 tackles with a dozen solo with 12 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. The 6-4 215 pounder was named all-state in his junior and senior years and was selected to play in this summer's Shrine Bowl in Casper.

Vigil also received interest from Black Hills State, Dakota State, Montana Tech, Nebraska Wesleyan, and Concordia.

CSU-Pueblo has been a solid Division II program with 8 playoff appearances in the last 9 seasons.

