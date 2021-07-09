Garth Brooks has been everywhere since his 1989 self-titled debut album. He dominated country music in the 1990s (with Garth Brooks, Ropin' the Wind and In Pieces) before temporarily retiring from country music in 2001.

While technically on his hiatus from music, Brooks married Trisha Yearwood in 2005. In 2014, he returned to country music with Man Against Machine and kicked off his three-year World Tour. The year 2019 brought with it the start of Brooks' first-ever Stadium Tour, which he's ready to re-start, after unexpected time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Saturday (July 10).

All of those years of touring have left quite the archive of stellar live photos of Brooks. Click through the photo gallery below to see some of the best:

