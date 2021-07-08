Cowgirl soccer announces 2021 schedule

LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming Cowgirl head soccer coach Colleen Boyd announced Wednesday the 2021 schedule.

The slate features 11 home contests with five coming in non-conference and six within the conference. The schedule also features a three-match homestand in non-conference play and a four-match homestand during conference play.

Wyoming opens the regular season at Kansas State on Sunday, Aug. 15. The first action at 7,220 Feet comes on Friday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. in the first of three-straight matches at home. The other contests in the homestand include Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 26 and South Dakota on Sunday.

Wyoming will make a road swing at North Dakota State, Minnesota and NCAA Division I newcomer St. Thomas from Sept. 2-7, as it will be the first meeting for the Cowgirls against all three schools. The Cowgirls close out non-conference play hosting Idaho State on Friday, Sept. 10 and Northern Colorado on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The Cowgirls open up the Mountain West schedule on Friday, Sept. 24 heading to defending MW Champion New Mexico followed by the conference home opener against MW West Conference Champion San Diego State on Sunday, Sept. 26.

After heading to San Jose State (Oct. 1) and Fresno State (Oct. 3) the Cowgirls will host four-straight matches starting with Air Force on Friday, Oct. 8. Other matches during the home stretch include Colorado College (Oct. 10), UNLV (Oct. 15) and Nevada (Oct. 17).

Wyoming will head to Boise State on Oct. 21 and Utah State on Oct. 24 in the final road contests of the season. Wyoming closes out the regular season against Border War rival Colorado State on Friday, Oct. 29.

The Mountain West Championship is set for Nov. 2-6 in Boise, Idaho.

* University of Wyoming press release