Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Boy

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing boy.

According to a department Facebook post, Dominic Tail was last seen at South High School on Wednesday, July 7.



Tail is 5-foot-5, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and light brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Tail's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 and reference case number 21-35705.