Garth Brooks Adds Nashville to Stadium Tour

Garth Brooks will play his first-ever concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium in late July. The country superstar announced the new Stadium Tour stop on Wednesday morning (June 16).

Brooks' Stadium Tour will stop at Nissan Stadium on July 31. The show will be at 7PM local time.

Tickets for Brooks' Nashville show will go on sale on June 25 at 10AM CT, via Ticketmaster. Seating for his Stadium Tour shows is in-the-round style. Tickets will cost $94.95, inclusive of all taxes and fees, and there will be a limit of eight tickets per purchase.

Following postponements throughout 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brooks will pick his Stadium Tour back up on July 10 in Las Vegas, Nev. All of the shows on his calendar are full-capacity events, which now come with added costs due to COVID-related protocols; still, Brooks has said that he won't pass those costs onto his fans.

Garth Brooks has revealed that he will not raise ticket prices during the upcoming 2021 dates of his Stadium Tour, no matter what extra costs he might have to bear due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the additional health protocols touring will now require.

"That’s a lot of stadium expenses: The sanitization of everything, the addition of masks, the addition of hand sanitization stations," says Brooks. "My thing is, if we make 100 percent of each ticket — and because of the COVID regulations and restrictions that we have to put in and pay for, we make 95 percent — I’m more than okay with that."

Additional 2021 Stadium Tour stops for Brooks include Salt Lake City, Utah (July 17); Kansas City, Mo. (Aug. 7); Lincoln, Neb. (Aug. 14); Cincinnati, Ohio (Sept. 18); and Charlotte, N.C. (Sept. 25).

