George Strait stars in a special Super Bowl ad for H-E-B, a grocery chain based out of the singer's home state of Texas. Called "Mission Critical," Strait plays a cowboy hat-clad astronaut who holds up the launch of a space ship for a very important reason: He hasn't gotten his delivery of snacks yet!

After halting the launch because they're "missing supplies," the remote launch crew looks on as a car pulls up to the spaceship and a driver emerges carrying an H-E-B grocery bag. The delivery man walks up to the door of the spaceship, knocks on the door and it opens to none other than Strait himself.

"Right on time," the King of Country says as he receives his bag full of H-E-B snacks. "We can't orbit on an empty stomach!"

The launch then goes off without a hitch, and Strait pulls out an acoustic guitar to serenade his fellow astronauts.

"Any requests?" the icon says with a grin, as the ship rockets out into orbit.

Since H-E-B is a Texas chain, it's likely that only Super Bowl viewers in that state got to see the ad in real time. However, there were multiple other commercials featuring country legends that did air nationwide during the game: Dolly Parton stars in a T-Mobile ad, alongside her pop icon goddaughter Miley Cyrus, and Willie Nelson appears in a Skechers commercial.

Super Bowl LVI aired on Sunday night (Feb. 13), with the Cincinnati Bengals facing off against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams clinched the victory after a close game, ultimately beating Cincinnati 23-20. Mickey Guyton sang the National Anthem before the game.

