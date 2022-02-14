NWS Cheyenne: 1-3 Inches of Snow, Single Digits Possible Midweek
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see up to three inches of snow by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
The agency issued the following statement Monday morning:
6 AM February 14th – Here's a look at your midweek forecast across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Looking at another mild day on Tuesday before a cold front passes through in the evening with colder weather and snowfall beginning Tuesday night. Snow is expected to become more widespread on Wednesday and continue throughout the day as high temperatures will mostly be in the 20s. Overnight temperatures headed towards Thursday morning may even reach the single digits in spots! As of right now, looks like snow accumulations by Wednesday evening will be around 1 to 3 inches with higher amounts in the mountains. For the latest local forecast, be sure to check weather.gov/cys