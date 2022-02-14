Just in time for Valentine's Day, Morgan Wallen is officially going public with his girlfriend, model Paige Lorenze. Lorenze shared a backstage snap of the two of them together to her Instagram Story, following Wallen's New York City show on Wednesday night (Feb. 9.)

"I love you! And am so proud of you," Lorenze writes.

Though the photo was the first time Lorenze and Wallen have appeared together as a couple on social media, it's likely that their relationship isn't brand new: According to an early February report from Page Six, they've been together for "almost a year."

In an Instagram Story on his own account, Wallen previously shared a photo of a group of friends out to celebrate Lorenze's birthday, but it wasn't clear in the picture whether or not he and Lorenze were a couple. With her latest post, however, things definitely seem romantic between the pair.

Instagram Instagram loading...

Wallen's New York City performance, which took place at the famed venue Madison Square Garden, was one of the first shows on his 2022 Dangerous Tour. The run, which is expected to continue through September, is part of the singer's return to the spotlight following the release of video footage in February 2021 that showed him yelling a racist slur. In the wake of that incident, Wallen — who had just put out his Dangerous: The Double Album and was on an arc towards country superstardom — withdrew from the country mainstream, and was benched by many facets of the industry.

The singer reflected on the incident in a mid-2021 Good Morning America interview, where he pledged to donate $500,000 to Black-led organizations (a pledge he fulfilled by early 2022).

Wallen's also had an eventual past few years in the romance department. In July 2020, he and ex-girlfriend Katie Smith welcomed a son, Indigo Wilder.

For her part, Lorenze has also had a highly public love life in the past. She previously dated actor Armie Hammer and was one of multiple women who have made allegations regarding his "scary" behavior. Per People, Lorenze says that she felt unsafe with Hammer, and that she ended their relationship once he started "making rules for me of things I could and couldn't do."