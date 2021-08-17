I have a confession to make. I love Mexican restaurants. There's nothing like enjoying a margarita the size of your head, while overeating chips and salsa so much that you're not hungry when your carnitas come out. Yeah, that's my happy place. While Cheyenne already has a couple of Mexican restaurants in town, I'm not opposed to bringing a new challenger into the mix.

Working mornings gives me the opportunity to take slightly late lunches after work each day, and I had heard rumblings on social media that a new Mexican restaurant had opened off Lincolnway, just past Home Depot. So, with little information, my wife and I made the trek down Lincolnway yesterday afternoon to see if this white unicorn existed.

Welcome, Tres Amigos!

It does exist! We walked in and were immediately welcomed by a hostess, with bright colors covered on the walls, we knew this was going to be a slightly different experience than the other Mexican restaurants in town. As we were handed the menus, we were able to tell, this was the type of Mexican restaurant we loved. It was more like the Mexican restaurants we had back in the Midwest.

We ordered our food and a pitcher of margaritas(I mean, it was offered) and awaited our meal. I ordered the Chori-Pollo, while my wife ordered a burrito. Our orders came out and the portions were HUGE. I know we all hate people who share photos of their food, but I did it anyway, check this out.

Overall, I really enjoyed my experience. The food was good, the margs were great and I think I found a new place to kick off Sunday Funday.

