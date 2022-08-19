Cheyenne Students Get Free Backpacks, Mini-Golf, & More on Sunday

Can you believe school starts next week? Cheyenne kids will be lining up at school buses and eating lunch in the cafeteria again, starting on August 24. The Cheyenne community has been amazing in donating supplies to teachers and students for the 2022-2023 School Year. It's been really heart-warming seeing private businesses and the folks around Cheyenne putting their time and effort into setting up our city's kids for a successful year. And, it looks like that spirit of giving and support isn't slowing down!

Parents, if you haven't shopped for school supplies yet, or if you know someone who needs help getting everything their students need for the year, there's an event happening Sunday that can help. The Cheyenne Ice & Events Center is planning a party to help send students off to school with everything they need Sunday at their "We Got Your Back" event. Plus, the kids can enjoy mini golf, laser tag, and more!

The 2022 We Got Your Back Event

Here's everything happening at the Cheyenne Ice & Events Center's 2022 We Got Your Back extravaganza:

Backpack Giveaway

School Supplies Giveaway

Haircuts

Hair Braiding

Mini-Golf

Laser Tag

The Ice and Events Center will also have an outdoor BBQ to feed folks attending We Got Your Back 2022. Plus, there are supposed to be more activities going on during the event.

The We Got Your Back event is free for K-12 students to take part in and enjoy.

Event Details

When: Sunday, August 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, August 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: The Cheyenne Ice & Events Center (1530 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY)

The Cheyenne Ice & Events Center (1530 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY) Cost: FREE

FREE Additional Information: Click here.

