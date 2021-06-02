Gov. Gordon, Glenn Murrell To Speak at Wyoming Oil and Gas Fair

For the 25th Wyoming Oil and Gas Fair, Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Energy Authority Executive Director Glen Murrell will be speaking about the state of the oil and gas industry in Wyoming during the fair's first webinar on Tuesday, June 22, at 10:45 am.

The event is the first of the Wyoming Oil and Gas Fair Virtual Series, which was organized by the University of Wyoming’s Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute (EORI).

Register here for the free online event.

Wyoming’s Oil and Gas Fair is an opportunity to educate, engage, and mobilize industry and state leadership to help identify problems and solutions to blaze a path forward and actively shape Wyoming’s energy future.