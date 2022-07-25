Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap

Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before.

People reported the autopsy findings on Monday afternoon (July 25), four months after Mary Jane's death at age 58. At the time, a family source speculated that it may have been a blood clot after an undisclosed medical procedure. The Medical Examiner's report corrects that and specifies the procedure, stating she had gone from Nashville to Jupiter, Fla. to undergo liposuction and to remove previous breast implants.

The official language on the autopsy (per People) is "pneumothorax due to perforated parietal pleura during liposuction with autologous fat reinjection procedure." The magazine reports she had the procedure done at Baftis Plastic Surgery.

Thomas and Williams were married for over 20 years and shared two kids, son Sam and the late Katherine, who died in 2020. After the procedure, Mary Jane went to a recovery facility where she was "speaking normally" and sitting up. On March 22 she became unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital where she died.

Williams Jr. thanked fans for their prayers and support immediately following his wife's death. Later he shared more photos and thoughts.

"I met Ms. Mary Jane Thomas on July 4th, 1984 in Daytona Beach, FL. Who knew that the Beach Beauty would turn out to be a world-class hunter and adventurer? We traveled all over the world on hunts and safaris, but our favorite was hunting right here in Tennessee!"

He's since been able to carry on promoting his Rich White Honky Blues album and conducting several interviews without interruption. Taste of Country talked to Williams Jr. in June about a wide ranging set of topics. He was as thoughtful and (at times) fiery as you'd expect.

Other findings from the medical examiner include that Thomas — a former model who stayed out of the spotlight while married to the singer — had mild brain swelling, mild coronary disease and some fatty metamorphosis of the liver that one would associate with alcoholism.

Neither Hank Williams Jr. or Sam Williams have commented on the news of Mary Jane's autopsy.