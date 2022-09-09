Stretch of I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Under Dense Fog Advisory

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the South Laramie Range and adjacent foothills, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, until 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile at times.

Dense Fog Advisory through 10AM MDT for the South Laramie Range and adjacent foothills. Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 mile at times or less in localized areas.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 630 AM MDT Fri Sep 9 2022 WYZ116-117-091600- /O.NEW.KCYS.FG.Y.0011.220909T1230Z-220909T1600Z/ South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- Including the cities of Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, and Horse Creek 630 AM MDT Fri Sep 9 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility below 1/2 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

