Heavy Snow Possible In SE Wyoming, Storm Watch For Cheyenne

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted winter storm watches and advisories for much of southeast Wyoming, starting at 5 pm this evening and going through Thursday morning.
The agency posted this statement on its website:
"Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 5 PM Tuesday to 2 AM Thursday for the Southern Laramie Range and foothills, the I-80 Summit, and for central Laramie County including Cheyenne. Heavy snow will be possible with total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 PM Tuesday to 2 AM Thursday for Platte, Goshen and eastern Laramie Counties of southeast Wyoming and for Banner, Kimball and Cheyenne Counties of the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Total snowfall accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected."
