Chicken Curling Returns to Cheyenne After 2-Year COVID Hiatus

The Cheyenne Ice and Events Center's annual Chicken Curling Tournament will make its glorious return this spring after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event will take place on Saturday, March 26.

Teams of up to four people will compete in a double-elimination format using donated frozen chickens, instead of stones, to see who is the best at sliding their birds across the ice and into the center of a circular target.

Get our free mobile app

You can register your team by stopping by the Ice and Events Center or e-mailing Program Coordinator Katherine Smith at ksmith@cheyennecity.org for a registration packet.

The cost is $60 for teams who sign up by March 22 and $75 after that, based on availability.

For more information, you can call Smith at (307) 433-0024.

LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games.