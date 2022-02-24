Chicken Curling Returns to Cheyenne After 2-Year COVID Hiatus

Chicken Curling Returns to Cheyenne After 2-Year COVID Hiatus

City of Cheyenne

The Cheyenne Ice and Events Center's annual Chicken Curling Tournament will make its glorious return this spring after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event will take place on Saturday, March 26.

Teams of up to four people will compete in a double-elimination format using donated frozen chickens, instead of stones, to see who is the best at sliding their birds across the ice and into the center of a circular target.

Get our free mobile app

You can register your team by stopping by the Ice and Events Center or e-mailing Program Coordinator Katherine Smith at ksmith@cheyennecity.org for a registration packet.

The cost is $60 for teams who sign up by March 22 and $75 after that, based on availability.

For more information, you can call Smith at (307) 433-0024.

LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games

The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games.

LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness

Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight. Using aggregated Associated Press data, BestOdds has come up with 10 of the biggest—and most unlikely—underdog wins in March Madness history.
Filed Under: cheyenne ice and events center, Chicken Curling Tournament, City of Cheyenne, Coronavirus (COVID-19), COVID-19, March 26, pandemic, two-year hiatus
Categories: Features
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top