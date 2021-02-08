Check Out The Full Uncut Video of the ‘Super Bowl Streaker’

One of the most memorable events of Super Bowl LV didn't come from the game, the commercials or the half time show.

The crazy moment took place with about five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when a crazed "fan" ran onto the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa with nothing on but a pink one-piece swimsuit, barely covered by black shorts.

According to the NYPost.com, the "streaker" was planted by disgraced YouTuber, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, for an X-rated porn website. The prankster has been identified as Yuri Andrade.

The internet has several different angles of Andrade's streaking incident, but maybe the best one has play-by-play commentary from famed sports announcer, Kevin Harlan.

To add insult to injury, several of the comments have stated how Yuri had a better run then the entire Kansas City Chiefs offense. Although true, only one word comes to mind: ouch!

