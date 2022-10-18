Here’s the Schedule for This Week’s UW Homecoming
In case you missed it, the University of Wyoming's homecoming is this week and the university has a bunch of fun things lined up for you! Aside from the Pokes taking on the Utah State Aggies for the Homecoming game, there are so many other events going on. Whether you're an alum returning for your reunion, staff or faculty, or if you're a student, here is what's happening during Homecoming week!
UW Giving Day
Happening from Wednesday through Thursday (October 19-20), noon to noon, online and across campus, The University of Wyoming is going big this year for the Big Give -- UW Giving Day. UW Giving Day is UW’s annual day of giving spearheaded by the UW Foundation that takes place online and across campus, according to a release.
“UW Giving Day is about connecting donors with the area on campus they care most about,” says Clancee Rea, the foundation’s director of annual giving and the Donor Experience Program. “With over 155 campaigns this year, we hope to make a big impact for students, faculty, staff, and the UW community as a whole.”
For more information on Giving Day, and how to donate, visit HERE.
Tribute to Steamboat Event
Join the University of Wyoming Alumni Association, Rodeo Team, Cowboy Country Swing Club, Selle Rodeo Productions, and Union Wireless in a Tribute to Steamboat event.
- Date: Thursday, October 20
- Time: 5:00 PM
- Where: Hansen Arena
- More Information: Click Here
Chancey Williams Live at The Cowboy Saloon
- Date: Friday, October 21
- Time: 8:00 PM
- Where: The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall (108 S. 2nd St.)
- Cost: $25/person
- More Information: Click Here
Cowboy Coffee
Join the Alumni Association for coffee & grab-and-go breakfast. Be sure to arrive early and claim your complimentary Homecoming coffee mug provided by our 2022 Cowboy Coffee sponsor, UniWyo Credit Union!
- Date: Saturday, October 22
- Where: Student Success & Graduation Hub (14 St. and Grand Ave.)
- More Information: Click Here
UW Homecoming Parade
- Date: Saturday, October 22
- Time: 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM
- Where: 222 S 22nd st
- More Information: Click Here
The Homecoming Game
Join us as we cheer on our Cowboys as they go against Utah State Aggies
- Date: Saturday, October 22
- Time: 7:45 PM
- Where: War Memorial Stadium
- More Information: Click Here
For more information on UW Homecoming, click HERE.