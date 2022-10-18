Here’s the Schedule for This Week’s UW Homecoming

In case you missed it, the University of Wyoming's homecoming is this week and the university has a bunch of fun things lined up for you! Aside from the Pokes taking on the Utah State Aggies for the Homecoming game, there are so many other events going on. Whether you're an alum returning for your reunion, staff or faculty, or if you're a student, here is what's happening during Homecoming week!

UW Giving Day

Happening from Wednesday through Thursday (October 19-20), noon to noon, online and across campus, The University of Wyoming is going big this year for the Big Give -- UW Giving Day. UW Giving Day is UW’s annual day of giving spearheaded by the UW Foundation that takes place online and across campus, according to a release.

“UW Giving Day is about connecting donors with the area on campus they care most about,” says Clancee Rea, the foundation’s director of annual giving and the Donor Experience Program. “With over 155 campaigns this year, we hope to make a big impact for students, faculty, staff, and the UW community as a whole.”

For more information on Giving Day, and how to donate, visit HERE.

Tribute to Steamboat Event

Join the University of Wyoming Alumni Association, Rodeo Team, Cowboy Country Swing Club, Selle Rodeo Productions, and Union Wireless in a Tribute to Steamboat event.

Date: Thursday , October 20

Thursday October 20 Time: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Where: Hansen Arena

Hansen Arena More Information: Click Here

Chancey Williams Live at The Cowboy Saloon

Chancey Williams will be performing in Laramie for Homecoming! Date: Friday , October 21

Friday October 21 Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Where: The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall (108 S. 2nd St.)

The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall (108 S. 2nd St.) Cost: $25/person

$25/person More Information: Click Here

Cowboy Coffee

Join the Alumni Association for coffee & grab-and-go breakfast. Be sure to arrive early and claim your complimentary Homecoming coffee mug provided by our 2022 Cowboy Coffee sponsor, UniWyo Credit Union!

Date: Saturday , October 22

Saturday October 22 Where: Student Success & Graduation Hub (14 St. and Grand Ave.)

Student Success & Graduation Hub (14 St. and Grand Ave.) More Information: Click Here

UW Homecoming Parade

Don't miss out on the fun homecoming parade! This year’s Homecoming theme will be “Dancing in the Dirt.”

Date: Saturday, October 22

Saturday, October 22 Time: 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM

9:30 AM to 10:30 AM Where: 222 S 22nd st

222 S 22nd st More Information: Click Here

The Homecoming Game

Join us as we cheer on our Cowboys as they go against Utah State Aggies

Date: Saturday, October 22

Saturday, October 22 Time: 7:45 PM

7:45 PM Where: War Memorial Stadium

War Memorial Stadium More Information: Click Here

For more information on UW Homecoming, click HERE.