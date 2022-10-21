Weekend In Laramie: HOMECOMING EDITION

Welcome home cowboys! We're in for a fun weekend! From Chancey Williams, a Rocky Horror Picture show, and the big Homecoming game this weekend, we'll be packed and busy! We all deserve some fun!

Friday, October 21

GhostChase 2022

Spend the two weeks leading up to Halloween by completing various missions around town and WIN PRIZES!

Date: October 15 - 31

October 15 - 31 Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

Pumpkin Dunkin' and Fall Festival

Join us for some fun games of Bingo, Ring Toss, Pumpkin Bowling, Bean Bag Toss, and arts and crafts activities.

Time: 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM

5:00 PM to 7:30 PM Where: Laramie Community Recreation Center (920 Boulder Dr.)

Laramie Community Recreation Center (920 Boulder Dr.) More Information: Click Here

Chancey Williams Live at The Cowboy Saloon

Pre-game with Chancey Williams before the game on Saturday!

Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Where: The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall (108 S. 2nd St.)

The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall (108 S. 2nd St.) Cost: $25/person

$25/person More Information: Click Here

Live Music at the Ruffed Up Duck

Join us for a night of really cool music from Colorado and Wyoming artists.

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)

Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street) Cost: $10/person

$10/person More Information: Click Here

Rocky Horror Picture Show at Solidarity Collective

Join us for a night of Rocky Horror Picture Show, movie, costume contest, and games!

When: 9 p.m.

9 p.m. Where: 2252 Welsh Lane

2252 Welsh Lane More Information: Click Here

Saturday, October 22

UW Homecoming Parade

Don't miss out on the fun homecoming parade! This year’s Homecoming theme will be “Dancing in the Dirt.”

Time: 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM

9:30 AM to 10:30 AM Where: 222 S 22ND ST

222 S 22ND ST More Information: Click Here

Library Tailgate

Join the Albany County Public Library's tailgate, where they have barbecues, face painting, music, and more!

When: 11 AM

11 AM Where: Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St.)

Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St.) Cost: Varies

Varies More Information: Click Here

Fall Fest 2022

What's Fall without a Fall Fest, right? Join us for a Fall Festival and get ready for the cozy fall season!

Time: 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

12:00 PM to 5:00 PM Where: 3510 S 3rd Street

3510 S 3rd Street Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

Hay Days Fall Festival

Join this fun free family event! There will be a pumpkin patch, live music, outdoor lawn games, roping dummies, food and drinks, and a horse-drawn wagon ride.

Time: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Where: Vee Bar Guest Ranch (38 Vee Bar Ranch Rd.)

Vee Bar Guest Ranch (38 Vee Bar Ranch Rd.) Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

Friends of Internationals Fall Fest

Join Friends of Internationals - High Plains Christian Fellowship for a fun time of carving pumpkins, bobbing for apples, making popcorn balls and caramel apples, and a costume contest!

Time: 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM

2:00 PM to 7:00 PM Where: 3905 Grays Gable Road

3905 Grays Gable Road Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

UW Cowboy Football vs. Utah State University

Join us as we support the UW Cowboys for the big Homecoming game!

When: 7:45 p.m.

7:45 p.m. Where: 222 N. 22nd Street

222 N. 22nd Street More Information: Click Here

A Night of Doom: Live Music

Enjoy a night of live music by Lord Velvet, Burning Sister, Fell Harvest, and Chemo at the Ruffed Up Duck,

Date: October 22

October 22 Time: 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM

7:00 PM to 12:00 AM Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)

Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street) More Information: Click Here

Sunday, October 23

Laramie Woman's Club 8th Annual Bunco Party

Join The Laramie Woman's Club for an afternoon of BUNCO and refreshments!

When: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Where: 1560 N 3rd Street

1560 N 3rd Street Cost: $20/ticket

$20/ticket More Information: Click Here

UW Chamber Orchestra - Brazilian Strings

The UW Chamber Orchestra is bringing you some Brazilian Strings to enjoy.

When: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Where: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts

Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Cost: $12/general, $9/senior, $8 student

$12/general, $9/senior, $8 student More Information: Click Here