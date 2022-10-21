Weekend In Laramie: HOMECOMING EDITION
Welcome home cowboys! We're in for a fun weekend! From Chancey Williams, a Rocky Horror Picture show, and the big Homecoming game this weekend, we'll be packed and busy! We all deserve some fun!
Friday, October 21
GhostChase 2022
Spend the two weeks leading up to Halloween by completing various missions around town and WIN PRIZES!
- Date: October 15 - 31
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Pumpkin Dunkin' and Fall Festival
Join us for some fun games of Bingo, Ring Toss, Pumpkin Bowling, Bean Bag Toss, and arts and crafts activities.
- Time: 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM
- Where: Laramie Community Recreation Center (920 Boulder Dr.)
- More Information: Click Here
Chancey Williams Live at The Cowboy Saloon
Pre-game with Chancey Williams before the game on Saturday!
- Time: 8:00 PM
- Where: The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall (108 S. 2nd St.)
- Cost: $25/person
- More Information: Click Here
Live Music at the Ruffed Up Duck
Join us for a night of really cool music from Colorado and Wyoming artists.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)
- Cost: $10/person
- More Information: Click Here
Rocky Horror Picture Show at Solidarity Collective
Join us for a night of Rocky Horror Picture Show, movie, costume contest, and games!
- When: 9 p.m.
- Where: 2252 Welsh Lane
- More Information: Click Here
Saturday, October 22
UW Homecoming Parade
Don't miss out on the fun homecoming parade! This year’s Homecoming theme will be “Dancing in the Dirt.”
- Time: 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM
- Where: 222 S 22ND ST
- More Information: Click Here
Library Tailgate
Join the Albany County Public Library's tailgate, where they have barbecues, face painting, music, and more!
- When: 11 AM
- Where: Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St.)
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click Here
Fall Fest 2022
What's Fall without a Fall Fest, right? Join us for a Fall Festival and get ready for the cozy fall season!
- Time: 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM
- Where: 3510 S 3rd Street
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Hay Days Fall Festival
Join this fun free family event! There will be a pumpkin patch, live music, outdoor lawn games, roping dummies, food and drinks, and a horse-drawn wagon ride.
- Time: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
- Where: Vee Bar Guest Ranch (38 Vee Bar Ranch Rd.)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Friends of Internationals Fall Fest
Join Friends of Internationals - High Plains Christian Fellowship for a fun time of carving pumpkins, bobbing for apples, making popcorn balls and caramel apples, and a costume contest!
- Time: 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM
- Where: 3905 Grays Gable Road
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
UW Cowboy Football vs. Utah State University
Join us as we support the UW Cowboys for the big Homecoming game!
- When: 7:45 p.m.
- Where: 222 N. 22nd Street
- More Information: Click Here
A Night of Doom: Live Music
Enjoy a night of live music by Lord Velvet, Burning Sister, Fell Harvest, and Chemo at the Ruffed Up Duck,
- Date: October 22
- Time: 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)
- More Information: Click Here
Sunday, October 23
Laramie Woman's Club 8th Annual Bunco Party
Join The Laramie Woman's Club for an afternoon of BUNCO and refreshments!
- When: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Where: 1560 N 3rd Street
- Cost: $20/ticket
- More Information: Click Here
UW Chamber Orchestra - Brazilian Strings
The UW Chamber Orchestra is bringing you some Brazilian Strings to enjoy.
- When: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Where: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts
- Cost: $12/general, $9/senior, $8 student
- More Information: Click Here