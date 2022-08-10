Here’s Why Dolly Parton + Willie Nelson Were Palling Around Dollywood Together

Early this week, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson were seen cruising through Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., on golf carts. Shocked fans shared photos and videos of the moment, but why exactly were the two country legends together at the park?

According to multiple outlets including Knoxville's WBIR, Parton and Nelson were at Dollywood to begin filming Parton's upcoming musical movie, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.

The movie is set to air on NBC, and per the network, the holiday film will tell the story of the makings of a Christmas television special. The movie is also set to take "viewers on a journey through time as Parton is visited by the Three Wise Men."

At a recent event to announce the park's new Big Bear Mountain roller coaster, Parton shared more details about the film, including the cast. The singer revealed that in addition to Nelson, the movie will star Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Jimmie Allen and Billy Ray Cyrus.

"It’s kind of like we’re going behind the scenes and making a movie with actors and all the things that go on trying to put a show together, so we thought people love to see that," Parton says. "You’ll get to see what it’s like to build a show. All the drama and all the things that can go wrong and they will go wrong."

Parton did not reveal the premiere date for the film, but she said it would air on NBC in "early December."

The movie adds to Parton's already-lengthy list of shows and films she has produced. Two other movies, Coat of Many Colors and Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, were also released via NBC.