High School Students Participate in UW Event on Mars

Recently, 25 high school students from across Wyoming and one from Colorado worked in teams to determine whether planets near different-colored stars could actually be habitable.

The activity was part of the Teton STEM Academy, which is a nine-day event that offers hands-on activities in the interdisciplinary sciences, including life sciences, physical sciences, engineering, and math, which is taking place through July 18. The theme for this event was planning a journey to Mars

Campers, entering ninth through 11th grades this fall, were chosen based on demonstrated interest and academic potential in math, science, astronomy, and space.

Professional astronomers; UW graduate students majoring in astronomy or education; and high school and junior high school teachers are leading the week’s activities.