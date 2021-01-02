The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for parts of southeastern Wyoming, including the Cheyenne and Laramie areas and the Interstate 80 and 25 corridors.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

The Weather Service said that the impacts will be mostly to transportation. "Strong crosswinds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor-trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways."

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1233 PM MST Sat Jan 2 2021 WYZ115-118-031200- /O.UPG.KCYS.HW.A.0002.210103T1500Z-210104T0000Z/ /O.EXB.KCYS.HW.W.0001.210103T1500Z-210104T0000Z/ Laramie Valley-Central Laramie County- Including the cities of Bosler, Laramie, and Cheyenne 1233 PM MST Sat Jan 2 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne and Laramie. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

