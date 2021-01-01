Laramie Interfaith Offering Christmas Tree Pick-up

For those who are looking to get rid of their natural Christmas trees, Laramie Interfaith has teamed up with Smartscapes to provide an easy and eco-friendly option. Smartscapes will pick up the trees and take them to Laramie Interfaith to be composted in order to aid them in collecting donations.

Pick-up will be available on Thursday, January 7, and Friday, January 8.

To have your tree picked up, please follow the steps below:

Go to http://bit.ly/christmastreeremoval.

Enter your donation amount.

Select “Christmas Tree Program” from the drop-down menu.

Either sign-in to your PayPal account or select the “Donate with a Credit or Debit Card” option.

In the “Add a note” box, let us know which date you would like your tree to be picked up.

Make sure to select the option to share your address with Interfaith.

Place your tree on your curb on the morning of the date you selected, and Smartscapes will take care of the rest.

Sign-up will be available through Thursday, January 7th.

