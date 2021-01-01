Laramie Interfaith Offering Christmas Tree Pick-up

Getty/Thinkstock

For those who are looking to get rid of their natural Christmas trees, Laramie Interfaith has teamed up with Smartscapes to provide an easy and eco-friendly option. Smartscapes will pick up the trees and take them to Laramie Interfaith to be composted in order to aid them in collecting donations.

Pick-up will be available on Thursday, January 7, and Friday, January 8.

To have your tree picked up, please follow the steps below:

  • Go to http://bit.ly/christmastreeremoval.
  • Enter your donation amount.
  • Select “Christmas Tree Program” from the drop-down menu.
  • Either sign-in to your PayPal account or select the “Donate with a Credit or Debit Card” option.
  • In the “Add a note” box, let us know which date you would like your tree to be picked up.
  • Make sure to select the option to share your address with Interfaith.
  • Place your tree on your curb on the morning of the date you selected, and Smartscapes will take care of the rest.

Sign-up will be available through Thursday, January 7th.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Coldest Temperatures Ever Recorded In Wyoming

 

Filed Under: Christmas tree, Disposal, Laramie, Laramie Interfaith, Smartscapes
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top