New Coffee Shop Franchise to Open in Cheyenne This Weekend

In case you haven't noticed, there's a new coffee shop that is coming to Cheyenne! You may have noticed for awhile as the building is right next to the new Culver's on E. Lincolnway, and near the intersection at Converse and E. Lincolnway.

The new coffee shop that is going to be opening up this weekend is The Human Bean. The new franchise for The Human Bean is only the second to come to the state of Wyoming. The other one is located in Laramie at 2700 E. Grand Ave.

Danica Mann is the owner of The Human Bean coming to Cheyenne. The 23 year-old entrepreneur has previously been a firefighter, has managed a Culver's, and now is owner of The Human Bean, as well as being a barista. As to why she wanted to open up The Human Bean in Cheyenne, Danica said, "I wanted to try something new, and I wanted to build a family-oriented business."

The Human Bean will offer Fairtrade coffee as they purchase their beans directly from farms. They also host fundraisers that help their coffee producers improve their farms. The Human Bean offers Swiss water decaf coffee, which means it is carcinogenic free and all natural.

Their menu will also include Specialty Drinks such as iced coffee, Frappuccino, cappuccinos, and milk alternatives. They will also serve Red Bull Smoothies (which sounds amazing), Fruit Smoothies, Tea, and a Kid's menu. The Kid's menu will include Italian sodas and Steamers, which are uncaffeinated steam milk plus flavoring.

The establishment will also serve a breakfast menu that includes bagels and biscotti.

Orders will be taken through the walk-up window and drive thru. Have a look at the new coffee shop that will open up this Saturday, June 18th at 2211 E. Lincolnway...

