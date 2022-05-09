High Wind Watch For SE Wyoming Upgraded To Warning For Monday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has upgraded a previous High Wind Watch for southeast Wyoming to a High Wind Warning.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

High Wind Warnings are in effect from this morning into the early evening hours tonight for west winds of 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The warning includes Arlington, Laramie, Cheyenne, Wheatland, Lusk, Torrington, Harrison, Chadron and Alliance as well as the I-80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.