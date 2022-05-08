The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Monday for most of southeast Wyoming.

The agency says sustained winds of 30 to 45 miles per hour can be expected, with gusts possibly reaching as high as 70 miles per hour.

As of Sunday afternoon, the communities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, and Wheatland were all included in the watch area.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

A High Wind Watch is in effect for areas shaded from 3 AM to 9 PM on Monday. Winds will be west at 30 to 45 mph with possible gusts to 60 to 70 mph. This includes the central and southern Laramie Range including the Interstate 80 Summit, the north Snowy Range foothills including Elk Mountain and Arlington, and the Bordeaux area in southwest Platte County. Also included are the I-25 corridor from Glendo to the Colorado state line, and I-80 between Pine Bluffs and Rawlins, as well as the upper North Platte River Valley including Saratoga.