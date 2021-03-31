Historical Haunted Higgins Hotel In Glenrock For Sale

The Higgins Hotel is a major part of the small town of Glenrock's history.

It was built in 1913 and was added to the national register of historic homes in 1983.

The hotel has had a variety of owners and uses in the past years and currently has 17 guest rooms and three apartments.

The Higgins Hotel also has a restaurant called the Paisley Shawl and a small bar called the Antelope Bar.

The Higgins Hotel also comes with its own Haunted history, and at least 4 ghosts.

The Higgins Hotel would be the perfect business opportunity for someone looking to take care of the influx of summer tourists that annually descend upon Wyoming.

I also know the locals would love another choice for a great place to eat for the occasional weekend date nights.

The current asking price for the Historic Higgins Hotel is $595,000 and you can learn more by clicking this link.

If you'd like to learn a little bit more about the ghosts, this video gives you a quick look at "Edith" and at least one other Higgins Hotel ghost.

I have to admit, between this video and a few other Facebook comments, I may have to do some more digging into the ghost stories that go along with this hotel...