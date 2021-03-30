Wyoming Googled This Cocktail the Most During the Pandemic

The pandemic has definitely given people a lot more time to spend at home during the past year. Not only that, but it has given people more time to fix a drink for themselves. So what cocktail has Wyoming been looking up to make their own concoction of?

The publication, Upgraded Points, recently used Google trends to do some research as to what cocktail each state has been Googling the most since the start of the pandemic. This may come as no surprise, but search interest for 'cocktail recipes' in March 2020 was about double what it was in March of 2019 (ahh, remember the days of normality). And in Wyoming, the most Googled cocktail in the entire state since March 2020 has been a Long Island Iced Tea.

The thing that surprises me the most about that is we were the only state to Google how to make a Long Island Iced Tea the most. They're not only delicious, but also loaded with alcohol. It's almost baffling.

The most popular drink by number of states that Googled how to make it the most was a Mimosa. Our neighbors to the south in Colorado were one of six states that Googled how to make a Mimosa the most.

Pina Coladas, White Russians, Mojitos, Margaritas, and Wine Coolers were each Googled the most by three states and Bellini, Dark & Stormy, and Old Fashions were the most Googled by two states.

While Google trends differed a little from season to season, Wyoming still stuck with the Long Island Iced Tea throughout the warmer months, but then switched it up in the colder months to a Hot Buttered Rum. We were once again the lone state that made those our top Google search to make.

It seems that Wyoming likes to go rogue when it comes to making its own drinks. Regardless of what your drink of choice is, let's all raise a glass to the idea that thinks are getting back to some sense of normalcy. Please drink responsibly, everyone! Cheers!