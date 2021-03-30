Albany County COVID-19 Vaccine Available for Those Ages 16+

Beginning Monday, March 29, individuals within Phases 1 and 2 will be able to schedule their vaccination appointment. Phase 2 includes the general public, age 18+ for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine and age 16+ for the Pfizer vaccine.

As Albany County continues to receive additional vaccine supply, there are several options for individuals to schedule an appointment, including:

Albany County Vaccine Call Center at (307) 766-8222

Primary Care Clinics including Stitches Acute Care, Laramie Pediatrics, Albany County Community Health Clinic, the Downtown Clinic, Ivinson Medical Group and Family Physicians of Laramie

Walmart Pharmacy

Walgreens Pharmacy

Pole Mountain Pharmacy

Vaccinations this week will be provided at the Mountain View Medical Park, as well as rapid events at the Old Armory, located on 30th Street.

Appointments can be scheduled through the Vaccine Call Center at 307-766-8222.