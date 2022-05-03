Two Summer Hot List categories celebrate the next generation of country stars, including the Hot Under 25 category, which gives a nod to the youngest modern hitmakers.

A brief bio of all five nominees in this category can be found below. As with all of the awards, you can vote once per day throughout May 27, with the winner being announced shortly after Memorial Day.

Callista Clark — Callista Clark is the only country artist on the Hot Under 25 list to notch a Top 20 single within the last 12 months. "It's Cause I Am" was the 18-year-old's debut on Big Machine Label Group. A piano-led ballad called "Give It Back Broken" was released as the follow-up this spring. This new song better showcases the many layers of her voice.

Conner Smith — Conner Smith gained notoriety in 2021 with "I Hate Alabama," a viral hit that preceded the University of Alabama's first loss of the football season. "Learn From It" is the 22-year-old Nashville native's current radio single. His EP Didn't Go Too Far dropped in January, on Valory Music Co.

Erin Kinsey — Erin Kinsey is a 21-year-old Texan who moved to Nashville straight out of high school. A record deal followed quickly, and now she's quietly sliding her feel-good love song "Just Drive" up radio airplay charts.

Gabby Barrett — 22-year-old Gabby Barrett is the OG on this list. Expect to see her here for at least two more years, during which time she's likely to rack up a few more No. 1 hits. "I Hope" and "The Good Ones" are her back-to-back chart-toppers. After having a baby in 2021, she's been working on new music, with a country love song called "Pick Me Up" chosen as her current radio single.

Jackson Dean — Yellowstone fans may recognize Jackson Dean's debut single "Don't Come Lookin'" from Season 4, Ep. 7 (the one where John Dutton decides to run for governor). It quickly found its way inside the country Top 40 and isn't slowing down. His muscular tone finds a dynamic arrangement across the Greenbroke album, released in 2022.

