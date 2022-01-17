How Safe is Cheyenne Compared to All Other State Capitals?

It's always interesting to see where Wyoming's capital, Cheyenne, ranks in comparison to all the other states in the U.S. regardless of what the category may be. In this particular instance, it happens to be 'safety'. While the typical person might laugh off the idea of how safe Cheyenne is, it's shocking to see how many capital cities were ahead of them on this list, how they compare, and all the factors that go into determining the 'safety' of any capital city. So how safe is Cheyenne really?

Our good friends at WalletHub took the liberty of ranking each state and showing where it stands in not just overall ranking, but among the several determining factors that went into the determination of each state's ranking. Such factors included affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and the quality of life.

The capital cities finishing at the top of the list in the top five are listed as follows:

Austin, TX Raleigh, NC Madison, WI Boise, ID Lincoln, NE

So where does Cheyenne rank?

Before we get to that, just some roughly 95 miles to the south of Wyoming's capital city is Denver, CO. They had a pretty solid showing on the list ranking at 12th overall. That also included ranking 8th in quality of education and health and 9th in economic well-being. They also ranked in the top five when it comes to most restaurants per capita, most attractions, and highest percentage of millennial newcomers, which they took first in. However, they also have the 48th most affordable housing of the 50 capital cities.

Now, on to Cheyenne. We finished in the top half of the capital cities overall with a solid 22nd ranking. Right in the meaty part of the rankings. Not showing off, not falling behind...too much. Cheyenne finished 5th in affordability and had the 5th lowest percent of its population in poverty. However, we also had the highest debt as a percentage of median income and the highest average weekly work hours of all capital cities.

While we certainly could be higher on the list, our overall showing on the list is also nothing to scoff at. We finished ahead of capitals such as Boston, MA, Springfield, IL, Lansing, MI, and Honolulu, HI. To see the where all other state capitals ranked, check out the map below.

