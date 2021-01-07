How To Contact Your Wyoming Representatives and Senators

I was talking to a friend about currents events, politics, and government. They were at a loss as to what to do, wondering if there was anything that a person could do.

There are things that the average citizen, AKA, we the people, can do to effect change in the United States. The first is voting, that's the obvious one. The other is contacting your elected representatives.

Whether you voted for the person in office or not, their job is to represent you. So, don't be shy about telling them what you think. An email or a phone call to the people that work on our behalf in the statehouse and Washington D.C. can help immensely.

You don't need to be a Political Science major and write a complicated legal brief. A quick message from a citizen is enough.

Are there proposed laws that you're concerned about? Let them know. Your note may be the first opposition that the legislator has heard. If all our representatives hear is one side of an issue they are missing a lot. They need to hear more of our voices.

Remember, always be polite and to the point.

Here's how to get in contact with the people that are making decisions on our behalf.

In Washington D.C Wyoming has two senators in the United States Senate and one representative in the United States House of Representatives:

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso:

http://www.barrasso.senate.gov/

twitter.com/SenJohnBarrasso

facebook.com/johnbarrasso

Email Form

DC Office Phone: (202) 224-6441

Fax: 202-224-1724

Tollfree: 866-235-9553

International Tollfree: 800-744-17441

DC Office Address: 307 Dirksen Senate Office Building Washington DC 20510

Casper Office: 100 East B Street Suite 2201 Casper, WY 82601

Main: 307-261-6413 Casper Mailing Address P.O. Box 22201 Casper, WY 82602

Cheyenne Office: 2120 Capitol Avenue Suite 2013 Cheyenne, WY 82001

Main: 307-772-2451

Riverton Office: 324 East Washington Ave Riverton, WY 82501

Main: 307-856-6642

Rock Springs Office:

1575 Dewar Drive (Commerce Bank) Suite 218 Rock Springs, WY 82901

Main: 307-362-5012

Sheridan Office: 51 Coffeen Avenue Suite 202 Sheridan, WY 82801 Main: 307-672-6456

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis:

www.lummis.senate.gov

twitter.com/CynthiaMLummis

facebook.com/sencynthialummis

DC Office Phone: (202) 224-3424

DC Office Address: Suite SD-G12 Dirksen Senate Office Building Washington DC 20510

Cody Office: 1285 Sheridan Avenue Suite 210 Cody, WY 82414

Phone: 307-527-9444

Dick Cheney Federal Building 100 East B Street Suite 3201 Casper, WY 82601

Phone: 307-261-6572

Phone: 307-261-6572

Federal Center 2120 Capitol Avenue Suite 2007 Cheyenne, WY 82001

Phone: 307-772-2477

Phone: 307-772-2477

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney:

https://cheney.house.gov/

twitter.com/RepLizCheney

facebook.com/replizcheney/

Email Form

DC Phone: 202-225-2311

Fax: 202-225-3057

DC Address: 416 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515

Casper Office: PO Box 44003, 100 East B Street, Room 4003 Casper, WY 82602

Phone: 307-261-6595, Fax: 307-261-6597

2120 Capitol Avenue Suite 8005 Cheyenne, WY 82001

Phone: 307-772-2595, Fax: 307-772-2597

Phone: 307-772-2595, Fax: 307-772-2597

222 S.Gillette Ave, Suite 600 Gillette, WY 82716

Phone: 307-414-1677 Fax: 307-261-6597

Phone: 307-414-1677 Fax: 307-261-6597

325 West Main Street, Unit B Riverton, WY 82501

Phone: 307-463-0482

Phone: 307-463-0482

The Wyoming state government is made up of the Wyoming House of Representatives, and the Wyoming State Senate. They meet in the state capitol building in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Wyoming Governor contact:

Address: Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon State Capitol 200 West 24th Street Cheyenne, WY 82002

Phone: 307-777-7434 (phone)

Fax: 307-632-3909 (fax)

Email Form Use this directory to find your Wyoming state senators and representatives.