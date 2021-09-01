Labor Day Closures in Laramie

With Labor Day weekend coming up, there are several closures that will be occurring within the city.

Get our free mobile app

The City of Laramie Administrative offices will be closed on September 6. They will return to regular hours on September 7.

The landfill will also be closed on Labor Day, September 6, and will reopen on Tuesday, September 7.

Collections of trash and recycling that normally occur on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday, September 7.