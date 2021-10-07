Columbus Day to Impact Cheyenne Trash & Recycling Pick-Up

Trash and recycling pick-up scheduled for this upcoming Monday, Oct. 11, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9, the City of Cheyenne announced Thursday.

Residents are asked to have their trash and recycling containers out by 6 a.m.

Due to the Columbus Day holiday, the Transfer Station (220 N. College Drive), Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road), and Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) will be closed Monday.

The Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Avenue) and other city offices, however, will remain open.

For more information contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440.

