HUGE ACM Country Star Coming to Laramie in 2023

Have you heard? Lainey Wilson is coming to Laramie next year! Brought to you by Stella Rosa Wines Future Is Female, Lainey Wilson’s Country With A Flare Tour will be coming to Laramie.

And.. she won't be coming alone! This Bell Bottom beauty will be bringing a barn burner with special guests Ben Chapman and Mec McRee.

The Show

Date: January 21, 2023

January 21, 2023 Time: 7 PM

7 PM Where: Cowboy Saloon (108 S 2nd St)

Tickets

TICKETS ARE GOING ON SALE REAL SOON!

CITI Card Presale: Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 10 AM

Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 10 AM Lainey Fan Club Presale: Wednesday, Nov. 2nd at 10 AM

Wednesday, Nov. 2nd at 10 AM Public on Sale: Friday, Nov. 4th at 10 AM

Get tickets HERE.

About Lainey Wilson

American country music singer-songwriter from Louisiana, Lainey Wilson is a six-time CMA Award nominee and ACM New Female of the Year 2022 winner. This most buzzed-about new artist has been named to nearly every “Artist to Watch” list, being crowned Billboard’s “Top New Country Artist of 2021,” and earning CMT’s “Breakout Artist of the Year” award for 2022. Before embarking on her Country With A Flare Tour, Wilson released her hotly anticipated album, Bell Bottom Country on October 28, just before making her acting debut on the hit series Yellowstone on November 13.

Wilson's fierce voice and rockstar stage presence has taken her across the globe, performing for sold-out crowds throughout the US, UK, and Germany with notable names like Jon Pardi, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Ashley McBryde, and more.

Learn more about Lainey Wilson HERE.

Check out some of the music below!

The song "Things A Man Oughta Know" landed Wilson her first No. 1 PLATINUM Certified ACM Song of the Year.