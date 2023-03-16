Wyoming’s Chancey Williams Announces His ‘Grand Ole Opry’ Debut

Rodeo and ranching practically define the state of Wyoming. They are also two things near and dear to Wyoming's own Chancey Williams. His music references the thrill of rodeo, the life of a cowboy, and the beauty of the Equality State.

Of course, one could argue a third thing that defines Wyoming - country music. Which, naturally, is also dear to the country singer's heart. And there is no greater stage in country music than that of the Grand Ole Opry.

So, when Chancey took to Facebook yesterday announcing that he'll be bringing his unique flavor of country music to country music's most hallowed halls - the Grand Ole Opry - it could only be a dream come true for the Moorcroft native.

Get our free mobile app

Williams is not the first Wyomingite to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. Kaycee native Chris LeDoux first appeared on that sacred stage in 2002, nearly three decades after he first began releasing his music. His son, Ned LeDoux, performed at the Opry in 2017. More recently, Sheridan's Ian Munsick performed at the Opry in October 2021. Now, it's Chancey's turn.

Chancey Williams Grand Ole Opry Debut

The curtains will rise for Chancey's Opry debut on April 22. Steve Earle and the Del McCoury Band'll accompany him. If you feel like road-tripping to Nashville to support him, you can find tickets for the show on Chancey's website, chanceywilliams.com, or by clicking here. Tickets range from $55 for standard admission to $425 for a VIP experience.

How to Stream Chancey's Opry Debut

If you can't make it to Nashville, don't sweat it! You can always tune into the show on TV or via streaming (find out how to stream the Opry by clicking here.) Chancey will be heading much closer to home the following weekend for one heck of a party. On April 29, Chancey's bringing his beloved 'White Trash Bash' back to the Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall in Laramie. You can celebrate his Grand Ole Opry debut with him then! Get details on the 'White Trash Bash' by clicking here.

About Chancey Williams

Chancey Williams grew up on a ranch near the beautiful small town of Moorcroft, Wyoming. Rodeo and ranching are in his blood - so it's no surprise that Williams eventually went on to compete at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Chancey competed in Saddle Bronc riding before retiring from his spurs to become a singer. Not long into his singing career, Williams performed on the Frontier Nights stage. He is one of only two Frontier Nights performers to have also competed at the CFD rodeo, the second of which was fellow Wyomingite Chris LeDoux.