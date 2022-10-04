Country Music Star and CFD Legend Performs in Laramie This Month

As if October wasn't already promising to be a great month, we have more good news for you. The rough n' tough saddle bronc athlete turned country music star is coming back to Wyoming this month! That's right - Chancey Williams will take center stage in Laramie at the Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall.

Going from competing on horseback at Cheyenne Frontier Days and now performing on stage, Williams is one of the only two artists that has done both - with Chris LeDoux being the first. He used to compete in professional rodeo and also perform on Cheyenne Frontier Days' main stage. He is also the only singer/songwriter that is endorsed by CINCH®, making him the next authentic cowboy of country music.

The Event

Day: Saturday, October 22

Saturday, October 22 Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Location: The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall (108 S 2nd St.)

The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall (108 S 2nd St.) Tickets HERE

For more information, visit the Facebook Events page HERE

The event is open to all ages, so no babysitter is required. Bring your kids and enjoy a night of great music.

About Chancey Williams

Chancey Williams grew up on a ranch in the small town of Moorcroft, located in the northeastern corner of Wyoming. Williams got into Casper College and the University of Wyoming thanks to his rodeo, wrestling, and academic talents. Chancey earned several degrees while attending college, including a Master’s in Public Administration. But, he couldn't give up the call of rodeo or country music. Since graduating, Chancey has gone on to make a name for himself in the country music world.

Recently, Chancey was named iHeartRadio’s 2022 Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year. He has won numerous other awards, including Songwriter of the Year for ‘The Saint’ and Album of the Year for his project with Trent Wilmon, '3rd Street.'

Chancey is currently on tour. He's recently had multiple tour dates with Parker McCollum and an appearance at Cheyenne Frontier Days with Dierks Bentley.

For more information on Chancey Williams, check out his website HERE.