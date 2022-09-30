This Weekend in Laramie – It’s October? Edition

So, do we just accept that we're now down to the last three months of 2022? Why do I feel like it was just yesterday that I was singing "wake me up when September ends," and the month is already ending? Time is so weird, don't you think? Can we all just pull a Dr. Strange, please?

Speaking of things ending, this week will be the last week that the Farmers Market will be around. So make sure to go to it, if you haven't because you kept pushing it off. You'll regret it if you don't. The big loaves of bread they have are just marvelous.

Friday, Sept 30

Downtown Laramie Farmers Market

Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market.

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pilot Hill Party!

Join us for a great community party as we celebrate Pilot Hill itself and our community who helped it become what it is today. There will be music, games, dinner, and a raffle.

When: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Kali Fajardo-Anstine Author Talk

Join Kali Fajardo-Anstine, bestselling author of Woman of Light, and Sabrina and Corina for an engaging book talk.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Hats and Charcuterie

Join us for an evening of fun building a hat band!

When: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A Sissy in Wyoming

Join us for A SISSY IN WYOMING. A triumph of will; a cry for courage; and a remarkable love story spanning 50 years!

When: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Duo Cintemani

The University of Wyoming Department of Music is proud to present critically acclaimed flute-guitar group Duo Cintemani in a performance that is the culmination of their multi-day residency at UW.

When: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Harpoon, The Whale CD Release Show

Come hang out with local band Harpoon, The Whale during their new music release!

When: 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, Oct 1

Silent Trails Memorial Race

The entire course is on dirt trails with rocky terrain in spots and runs almost entirely through wooded areas.

When: 8 a.m.

STAC 5k Skedaddle

STAC 5k Skedaddle is a 5K scavenger hunt event hosted by Ivinson, the Laramie Plains Lions Club, and supported by the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative to ensure STAC remains free to all participants. Join us for prizes and a good time!

When: 8 a.m.

Laramie Pumpkin Fest

Enjoy food, drinks, fun fall games/activities (face painting included), and all things pumpkin for the whole family.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Laramie Solar Tour

An event aimed at educating and inspiring community members as we reach for our full solar energy potential.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Workshop and Exploration with Artist Anton Ginzburg and COE Makerspace

UWAM will exhibit Anton Ginzburg's sculpture, Ashnest from October through June.

When: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

UW Cowboy Basketball Open Scrimmage

Catch a glimpse of your Cowboy Basketball team as they host a free open scrimmage.

When: 3 p.m.

UW Cowboy Football vs. San Jose State University

Join us as we support the UW Cowboys!

When: 5:30 p.m.

Live Music at the Ruffed Up Duck Saloon

Altered Image (from Centennial, WY), PTA (Laramie, WY), 2022 Wyoming Singer Songwriter Competition Winner Steve Davis, and a short opening set from Aaron King.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Tris Munsick Live at the Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall

Get your dancing boots on and head on down to the Cowboy!

When: 9 p.m.

