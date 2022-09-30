This Weekend in Laramie – It’s October? Edition
So, do we just accept that we're now down to the last three months of 2022? Why do I feel like it was just yesterday that I was singing "wake me up when September ends," and the month is already ending? Time is so weird, don't you think? Can we all just pull a Dr. Strange, please?
Speaking of things ending, this week will be the last week that the Farmers Market will be around. So make sure to go to it, if you haven't because you kept pushing it off. You'll regret it if you don't. The big loaves of bread they have are just marvelous.
Friday, Sept 30
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market
Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market.
- When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St.)
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click Here
Pilot Hill Party!
Join us for a great community party as we celebrate Pilot Hill itself and our community who helped it become what it is today. There will be music, games, dinner, and a raffle.
- When: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Where: 603 E University Ave
- Cost: $30/adult, $50/couple, $10/youth
- More Information: Click Here
Kali Fajardo-Anstine Author Talk
Join Kali Fajardo-Anstine, bestselling author of Woman of Light, and Sabrina and Corina for an engaging book talk.
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 310 S. 8th Street
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Hats and Charcuterie
Join us for an evening of fun building a hat band!
- When: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: 1000 Welsh Lane
- Cost: $40+/person
- More Information: Click Here
A Sissy in Wyoming
Join us for A SISSY IN WYOMING. A triumph of will; a cry for courage; and a remarkable love story spanning 50 years!
- When: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Department of Theatre & Dance
- Cost: $5
- More Information: Click Here
Duo Cintemani
The University of Wyoming Department of Music is proud to present critically acclaimed flute-guitar group Duo Cintemani in a performance that is the culmination of their multi-day residency at UW.
- When: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Harpoon, The Whale CD Release Show
Come hang out with local band Harpoon, The Whale during their new music release!
- When: 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click Here
Saturday, Oct 1
Silent Trails Memorial Race
The entire course is on dirt trails with rocky terrain in spots and runs almost entirely through wooded areas.
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: Forest Rd 723
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
STAC 5k Skedaddle
STAC 5k Skedaddle is a 5K scavenger hunt event hosted by Ivinson, the Laramie Plains Lions Club, and supported by the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative to ensure STAC remains free to all participants. Join us for prizes and a good time!
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 500 W Garfield Street
- Cost: Varies $20/person and kids 12 and under are free. Sign-up HERE.
- More Information: Click Here
Laramie Pumpkin Fest
Enjoy food, drinks, fun fall games/activities (face painting included), and all things pumpkin for the whole family.
- When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: 801 Quarterhorse Drive
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Laramie Solar Tour
An event aimed at educating and inspiring community members as we reach for our full solar energy potential.
- When: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Where: 2374 W Jefferson St
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Workshop and Exploration with Artist Anton Ginzburg and COE Makerspace
UWAM will exhibit Anton Ginzburg's sculpture, Ashnest from October through June.
- When: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Where: 1000 E University Ave.
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
UW Cowboy Basketball Open Scrimmage
Catch a glimpse of your Cowboy Basketball team as they host a free open scrimmage.
- When: 3 p.m.
- Where: 1000 E University Ave.
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
UW Cowboy Football vs. San Jose State University
Join us as we support the UW Cowboys!
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 222 N. 22nd Street
- More Information: Click Here
Live Music at the Ruffed Up Duck Saloon
Altered Image (from Centennial, WY), PTA (Laramie, WY), 2022 Wyoming Singer Songwriter Competition Winner Steve Davis, and a short opening set from Aaron King.
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)
- More Information: Click Here
Tris Munsick Live at the Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall
Get your dancing boots on and head on down to the Cowboy!
- When: 9 p.m.
- Where: The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall (108 S. 2nd St.)
- More Information: Click Here
Take a Look Inside 2nd Street Deli