Barry Morphew, the man accused of murdering his wife, missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, walked out of jail on Monday (Sept. 20) after posting bond.

Footage from FOX31 shows Barry smiling as he leaves the Chaffee County Probation Department with his daughters, whom he shares with Suzanne. The trio did not respond to the station's requests for comment.

According to FOX21, Judge Patrick Murphy granted Barry the $500,000 cash-only bond on Friday (Sept. 17), stipulating that he must attend every hearing, wear an ankle monitor that alerts authorities if he leaves Chaffee County, and relinquish his passport and firearms.

The station also published Barry's redacted arrest affidavit, which is 131 pages long.

"Barry told FBI and CBI numerous times, 'no evidence exists,' which infers he knows what happened to the evidence in this case," reads the affidavit. "Barry made very little attempt to contact Suzanne on his way home [on May 10, 2020], or look around his house or the bike scene, because he already knew what happened to her."

Suzanne disappeared from her Chaffee County home on May 10, 2020, when she did not return home from an alleged bike ride. Investigators believe that she is no longer alive, although they have not recovered her body.

Law enforcement stayed mum about the case for nearly a year until Barry's arrest this May. He is currently facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant.

Barry's case will proceed to trial in May of 2022. He will next appear in court on November 9 for a motion hearing.

